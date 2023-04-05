Dua Lipa Models for YSL Beauty in Lux Leather Trousers, Bra Top & Black Pumps in Morocco

Dua Lipa shared a behind-the-scenes look at her fragrance shoot in Morocco for YSL Beauty.

The “Levitating” songstress posted a slideshow of images from the shoot to her Instagram today along with the caption, “Spent a couple days out in Morocco with my @yslbeauty family filming the new #LIBRE campaign!! Excited for you all to see this one.”

A majority of the images saw Lipa outfitted in a simple ensemble comprised of a sheer white button-down worn overtop a black bra that peeked through. On bottom, the hitmaker was styled in edgy black leather trousers that were belted. A sneak peek at the campaign had Lipa clad in an oversized black blazer with chunky gold jewelry stood before a blazing fire.

Beyond a few landscape shots were mirror selfies that gave audiences a better idea of Lipa’s outfits. One of the last images in the set depicted Lipa in a t-shirt and jeans. Although it was hard to see, the “Break My Heart” songstress wore black pointed-toe pumps with her leather look.

Lipa has been an ambassador for the luxury brand since 2019. The 23-year-old pop star joins the likes of Kaia Gerber and Zoë Kravitz as the newest voice of the brand.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko.

Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

PHOTOS: See more of Dua Lipa’s best red carpet style.