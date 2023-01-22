Dua Lipa Boosts Miu Miu Minidress with Buckled Biker Boots at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa brought edgy style to at-home antics this weekend.

On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed atop interior rafters on Instagram, wearing a deep gray Miu Miu minidress. The beige-trimmed piece was layered with an oversized, faded brown leather jacket — both from the brand’s spring 2023 collection — that included pointed lapels and several front pockets for a utilitarian feel. Lipa finished her ensemble with sheer black tights, as well as layered sparkling earrings — including Vram’s $3,900 Chrona hoop earrings, crafted from tiered yellow gold and diamonds.

When it came to footwear, the 2022 Footwear News Award winner boosted her outfit with a biker edge — again, courtesy of Miu Miu’s spring 2023 collection. Her outfit was complete with the brand’s $2,450 Harness boots, a weathered brown leather style in a knee-high silhouette. Her set included squared toes, as well as a wide front harness cinched with silver side buckles. Additional rivets, as well as dark brown outsoles with 2-inch heels, finished the pair with a practical base.

Miu Miu’s Harness boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

