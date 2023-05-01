Dua Lipa Soars in 8-Inch Heels With Green Knitted Dress Ahead of Met Gala 2023

Dua Lipa was spotted in New York yesterday attending a pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour ahead of her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala today. Lipa was named one of the co-chairs for this year’s gala along with Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel.

The “One Kiss” songstress was clad in a mossy green knitted dress made to resemble a large sweater comprised of a strapless structured bodice that transitioned into a chunky skirt that stopped above her knees. The midsection was made to resemble knitted sleeves tied around the waist.

Dua Lipa is seen arriving for a pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in SoHo on April 30, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, Lipa toted a cheetah-printed mini bag with gold hardware and a leather shoulder strap.

Flattering her feet, Lipa reached sky-high heights in greyish-brown leather platforms with a strappy construction and silver buckle closures. The pair was comprised of thick platforms finished with 7 to 8-inch block heels. The shoes offered the performer a neutral base along with a big boost.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

Dua Lipa is seen arriving for a pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in SoHo on April 30, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

