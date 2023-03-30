Dua Lipa Models Daniel Lee’s Burberry in Colorful Plaids & Faux Fur Pumps

Dua Lipa showed a behind-the-scenes look at her latest project while in Ibiza last week.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new photo dump on Instagram, with a caption spotlighting her latest Service 95 website post, “The Way I Work…” episode and the film representation organization TAPE Collective. For the occasion, her first mirror selfie featured a full fall 2023 look from Daniel Lee’s debut Burberry collection — which, having just shown in February, makes her the first celebrity to wear it.

Lipa’s ensemble was fresh off the runway, featuring a ribbed red sweater printed with an oversized Burberry tartan plaid, tucked into a maroon midi skirt with a complementary red tartan print and gathered front. The piece was layered atop punchy red tights in a cobalt blue tartan print, complete with its fluffy black earmuffs and a dark maroon suede satchel with a clip-accented strap. Lipa’s own accents featured a white enamel ring, layered Spinelli Kilcollin rings and a black trench with a tartan-printed lining.

When it came to footwear, the 2022 Footwear News Award winner strapped into a pair of pumps from the same Burberry runway look, featuring fluffy maroon faux fur uppers across its toes and sides. Cobalt blue buckled front straps gave the pair a whimsical edge, while its heels – appearing to total 4 inches in height, and likely taking a stiletto silhouette — brought a slick finish to the style.

Related Victoria Beckham Poses in Backless Dress & Red-Hot Heels By the Pool 'Succession' Makes 'Ludicrously Capacious' Burberry Handbag Go Viral, And What Does 'Ludicrously Capacious' Really Mean? Lady Gaga Straps into Buckled Pumps with Printed Tights for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

A model walks the runway during Burberry’s fall 2023 fashion show. CREDIT: Filippo Fior/Courtesy of Burberry

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

PHOTOS: Discover Dua Lipa’s top red carpet style moments over the years in the gallery.