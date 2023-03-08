Dua Lipa Takes on All-Black Dressing With Suede Miniskirt & Versatile Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa took her nonchalant style to the streets while in New York City this week.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician strolled in the city with producer and friend Mark Ronson, wearing an all-black outfit. Her ensemble, layered over sheer black tights for a winter-worthy base, featured a matching collared jacket and pleated miniskirt. Each piece was crafted from smooth black suede with lightly faded trim and stitching, giving it a denim-like effect.

Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson are seen in New York City, New York on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

The set was accessorized by Lipa with an ombré red, maroon and black version of Ferragamo’s $2,300 cutout shoulder bag, as well as layered hoop earrings — the base pair crafted from bubbling silver metal, leading into three thinner sets covered in sparkling crystals.

Related Kate Middleton Dresses Up in Military Uniform & Utility Boots for Irish Guards Visit Ana de Armas Layers Leather Dress With Chic Boots at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 Fashion Show Julia Fox Channels 'Big Foot' in Massive Fur Boots & Leather Bikini During Paris Fashion Week

Though Lipa’s bag’s contents remained hidden, one accessory could be seen at the top of the hobo style: a glossy bottle of Essentia Water.

For footwear, the 2022 Footwear News Award winner boosted her outfit with a timeless edge from a pair of knee-high boots. her style featured uppers crafted from smooth black leather, finished at the vase with thin-soled almond-shaped toes and short heels. The set provided a practical base for Lipa’s ensemble while remaining sleek and versatile for everyday wear.

A closer look at Lipa’s boots. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

PHOTOS: Discover Dua Lipa’s top red carpet style moments over the years in the gallery.