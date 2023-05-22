Dua Lipa Recreates Viral ‘Barbie’ Foot Scene in Sparkly Pink Heels to Promote New Song ‘Dance the Night’

This Barbie is releasing new music — and this Barbie is Dua Lipa.

The musician shared a sneak peek at her latest musical project today on social media as part of the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Lipa will also star in the movie as a mermaid Barbie.

Lipa posted an Instagram Reel teasing a new song, “Dance The Night,” that will drop on May 26. The bouncy pop track can be heard in the background of the clip while the Grammy Award-winning musician winks at the camera, bedecked in a pastel pink Versace halter-neck outfit covered in sparkling crystals.

The piece was accented with thin gold Greca chain straps on either side, which Lipa enhanced with layered gold Medusa choker necklaces, rings, a bracelet and post earrings — all punctuated with Barbie-worthy sparkly multicolored butterflies.

The singer also seemingly referenced her mermaid Barbie character with a shimmering lavender manicure and matching frosted eyeshadow.

When it came to footwear, the 2022 Footwear News Award winner winked to Robbie’s own viral “Barbie” moment — where the actress slipped out of pink heeled mules with her feet sharply angled to the ground, much like the namesake doll’s — with a daring shoe of her own. While stepping out with angled feet, Lipa was seen wearing a pair of light pink mules with wide silk toe straps topped by dramatic faux-fur pom poms. The pair was complete with thin stiletto heels coated in sparkling pink crystals, elevating her Versace Barbie outfit with a burst of sleek glamour.

Previously, Lipa made waves with her announcement as the mermaid Barbie character in April. The musician’s latest work has also continued a runaway spring season where she’s co-chaired the 2023 Met Gala, attended the Cannes Film Festival and announced the launch of a co-branded Versace collection — which will also debut in Cannes on Tuesday.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

