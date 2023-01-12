Drew Barrymore Fashionably Sprays Away Negativity in Lemon-Yellow Blouse & Platform Heels

Leave it to Drew Barrymore to spritz away the negative — and do so in vibrant style.

While posing for a photoshoot for a collaboration with eco-friendly home cleaning brand Grove Collaborative, Barrymore playfully shared a video on Instagram where she “sprayed” bad habits away for the new year — including negativity, toxic products, procrastination and gossip. For the occasion, the “Blended” actress wore a lemon-yellow blouse with balloon sleeves, tucked into a pair of dark gray belted trousers.

When it came to footwear, Barrymore matched her ensemble with a set of platform sandals. Her style appeared to include matching yellow suede uppers with chunky soles and thick toe straps. Wide block heels, likely totaling 3 to 4 inches in height — similar to past pairs Barrymore has worn — completed her outfit with a two-toned finish. The set also added a whimsical pop of color to finish her ensemble.

Platforms are a favored show style of Barrymore, like the quilted Saint Laurent pair she wore to appear on the “Howard Stern Show” in Oct. 2022.

Drew Barrymore leaves ‘The Howard Stern Show’ in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Barrymore’s shoe style ranges from sleek to bohemian. The “Miss You Already” actress often wears platform boots, pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Larroude, most frequently on her talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Off-duty, she can also be seen in Converse sneakers, Dr. Martens boots and Crocs slides.

