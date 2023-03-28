×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Drew Barrymore Wears ‘Ever After’ Costume 25 Years Later With Melanie Lynskey & Megan Dodds

By Joce Blake
Joce Blake

Joce Blake

More Stories By Joce

View All
Drew Barrymore on “Ever After,” 1998.
Drew Barrymore’s Street Style
Drew Barrymore’s Street Style
Drew Barrymore’s Street Style
Drew Barrymore’s Street Style
View Gallery 21 Images

Drew Barrymore celebrated the 25th anniversary of “Ever After,” the timeless tale that narrates the journey of Danielle, portrayed by Barrymore, a spirited and lively young lady who finds herself compelled to work as a servant following the demise of her father. Best of all, she reunited with castmates Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds.

Barrymore’s glam team came together to re-create the ethereal look for the reunion. Matthew Kilgore designed a whimsical gown complete with embellishments along the sleeves and bodice, along with a voluminous skirt. Deanna Bridges created larger-than-life wings to coordinate with the Cinderella-inspired moment.

Emmy Winning costume designer and wardrobe stylist captioned a photo, “We had about a week to recreate the stunning costumes that were originally designed by the incredibly talented @jennybeavandesigns for the 25th Anniversary of the film Ever After with @drewbarrymore @msmelanielynskey and @megan.dodds huge thanks to @matthewkilgore for his craftsmanship in hand making Drew’s gown and to @fairytalesbydeanna for the beautiful custom made wings. It was such a fun reunion with three absolutely lovely ladies. Hair by @mrdanielhowellhair and @tonicoburnhair MU by @llgulino.”

Related

Jennifer Aniston Styles Slip Dress With YSL Vest & Sleek Boots on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Drew Barrymore Brings Romantic Dressing in Sheer Floral Dress & Heels to Mark Twain Prize 2023

Kerry Washington Elevates Leather Minidress With Louboutins for 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

 

 

Due to the angle, we couldn’t see the tv show host’s footwear. However, she likely completed her costume with a pair of sandals.

Usually, Barrymore gravitates towards platform boots, pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals when it comes to footwear. You can often find her in a pair of stylish shoes from Jimmy Choo, Gucci Converse, Dr. Martens and Crocs.

Drew Barrymore’s fashion style can be described as eclectic, bohemian, and feminine. She is known for mixing vintage pieces with modern trends, creating a unique and effortless look. She also loves incorporating pops of color and prints into her outfits and often opts for comfortable yet stylish footwear such as ankle boots and sandals. Overall, Drew’s fashion choices reflect her playful and carefree personality and she is always willing to take risks and experiment with new looks.

PHOTOS: Drew Barrymore’s Street Style Evolution Through the Years 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad