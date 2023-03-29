Dove Cameron Gets Daring in Plunging Satin Blazer With Bra Top & Peep-Toe Heels

Dove Cameron was spotted out in New York City today. The singer is currently promoting season two of Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!”

The “Boyfriend” songstress was outfitted in a bronzy two-piece set made of a shiny satin fabric comprised of an oversized long-sleeve button-down worn with equally baggy trousers. Underneath her top sat what appeared to be a matching bonze bralette, giving the star extra coverage while creating an interesting layered effect.

Dove Cameron is seen in New York on March 29, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Although they weren’t visible over the slouchy hem of her trousers, Cameron wore platforms with thin stiletto heels that literally elevated her look, giving her a boost in height. The shoes were a black peep-toe style, contrasting the deep bronzy shade of her set.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry. Platforms are a regular occurrence in Cameron’s shoe assortment.

A closer look at Dove Cameron’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Cameron’s shoe style is dramatic and edgy. On the red carpet, she can be seen in metallic and dark-toned platform boots, sandals and pumps from brands including Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, the former Disney Channel star regularly wears similarly bold heels and flat sneakers. Cameron also recently became a new darling of the fashion world, attending shows for brands including Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Adeam and Tom Ford.

Dove Cameron is seen in New York on March 29, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

“Schmigadoon!” is a parody of 1940s musicals that follows backpacking couple Melissa and Josh who get trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople; they learn they can’t leave without finding true love, which they thought they already had. The second season of the hit show premieres on April 5 on Apple TV+.

