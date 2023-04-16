Dove Cameron Goes Dark in Leather Coat & Platform Heels for ‘Schmigadoon!’ SAG-AFTRA Panel

Dove Cameron brought sleek style to the stage while at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations panel for season 2 of Apple TV’s “Schmigadoon!” The musical comedy, which Cameron stars in alongside Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Aaron Tveit, Jane Krakowski and Jaime Camil, premiered on April 5.

While sitting down with her castmates at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday, Cameron wore an all-black outfit. Her ensemble included a black top and a pair of matching draped trousers, contrasted by a long-sleeved black leather coat for a grungy finish. The set was paired with small metal stud earrings, as well as a jet-black manicure.

Dove Cameron attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – “Schmigadoon!” event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Cameron slipped into a pair of glossy platform heels. The “Descendants” actress‘ pair featured smooth black patent leather uppers with thick front soles, as well as curved peep-toe straps for a cutout appearance. A set of thin block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the pair with a soaring finish. The style gave Cameron a sleek height boost throughout the event, while remaining monochrome and complementary to her dark attire.

(L-R) Moderator Jenelle Riley speaks with Aaron Tveit, Jane Krakowski, Jaime Camil, Dove Cameron and Keegan-Michael Key at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – “Schmigadoon!” event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cameron’s shoe style is dramatic and edgy. On the red carpet, the “Breakfast” singer can be seen in metallic and dark platform boots, sandals and pumps from brands including Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, the former Disney Channel star regularly wears similarly bold heels and flat sneakers. Cameron is also a new darling of the fashion world, attaining shows for brands including Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Adeam and Tom Ford.

