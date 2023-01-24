Dove Cameron Thinks Pink in Barbie Dress & Glitter Heels at Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Dove Cameron brought the power of pink to Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 haute couture show this week.

While in Paris for Haute Couture Week, Cameron arrived to the fashion show in a confectionary light pink gown. The “Breakfast” singer’s strapless ensemble featured a tulle base with a flared miniskirt and rounded off-the-shoulder bubble sleeves, all covered in thin tulle swirls to create an abstract lace pattern. Sparkling crystals, thin metal drop earrings and a metallic gold latticework clutch finished her ensemble.

Dove Cameron attends Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Cameron strapped into a pair of sparkling gold platform sandals. The sky-high style — also worn by attendees including Sabrina Carpenter for a matching shoe moment — featured thick soles and bow-topped peep-toe fronts, all coated in gold glitter. Finishing the style were thin glitter-covered heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, secured by metallic ankle straps.

Dove Cameron attends Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dove Cameron and Sabrina Carpenter attend Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrities attending Haute Couture Week in the gallery.