Dove Cameron Brings Breezy Style in Silk Set & 5-Inch Heels to ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Dove Cameron sat down for an intimate interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” which aired today. The “Descendants” actress talked about channeling her inner Liza Minnelli on season two of “Schmigadoon!” and spoke candidly about her struggle with depression.

For her talk show appearance, Cameron was clad in a billowing copper silk set comprised of an oversized and breezy button-down worn overtop a black bralette that peeked past her shirt. The “Vengeance” star completed her two-piece set with matching silk trousers.

Dove Cameron on an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show

Cameron wore a pair of jet-black peep-toe platforms that instantly elevated her look. The shoes were crafted of matt black uppers with open rounded toes and thick platform soles with 5-inch stiletto heels. The footwear is a constant pick for the “Boyfriend” songstress, worn by her in various styles and hues on and off the red carpet over the years.

Dove Cameron on an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show

Related Jenna Ortega Suits Up in Black Pinstriped Blazer and Gilded Christian Louboutin Platforms at Netflix's 'Wednesday' ATAS event Dua Lipa Sees Spots in Polka-Dotted Black and White Blazer and Matching Pumps Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala Drew Barrymore Embraces Logomania in Valentino Cape Dress & 6-Inch Heels on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Cameron’s shoe style is dramatic and edgy. On the red carpet, she can be seen in metallic and dark-toned platform boots, sandals and pumps from brands including Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, the former Disney Channel star regularly wears similarly bold heels and flat sneakers. Cameron also recently became a new darling of the fashion world, attending shows for brands including Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Adeam and Tom Ford.

Dove Cameron on an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show

“Schmigadoon!” is a parody of 1940s musicals that follows backpacking couple Melissa and Josh who get trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople; they learn they can’t leave without finding true love, which they thought they already had. The second season of the hit show premiered on April 5 on Apple TV+.

PHOTOS: See how other stars styled platforms at the 2021 Met Gala.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.