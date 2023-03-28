Dove Cameron Soars in Black Dress & Sharp Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Dove Cameron brought sleek style to the stage for an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week.

While sitting down with Fallon in New York City on Monday night, Cameron wore a sharp all-black outfit. Her edgy minimalist attire included a black strapless dress, simply paired with several gold rings and a collar necklace embellished with gleaming diamonds. Delicate diamond earrings smoothly finished her outfit.

Dove Cameron appears with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When it came to footwear, Cameron slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The “Descendants” actress‘ pair featured smooth black leather uppers with triangular toes, as well as closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches completed the style with a height-boosting finish, giving Cameron soaring elevation throughout the evening.

Dove Cameron appears with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

While speaking with Fallon, Cameron discussed her hit song “Boyfriend,” her upcoming single with Diplo and role in season 2 of Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!” — as well as her new move to New York City.

“I feel like the beautiful thing about New York is that anything goes; everything is human, everything’s valid, and every day is like an adventure,” Cameron said, which you can view below in her full interview on YouTube.

Cameron’s shoe style is dramatic and edgy. On the red carpet, the “Breakfast” singer can be seen in metallic and dark platform boots, sandals and pumps from brands including Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, the former Disney Channel star regularly wears similarly bold heels and flat sneakers. Cameron is also a new darling of the fashion world, attaining shows for brands including Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Adeam and Tom Ford.

