Dove Cameron Gets Edgy in Sheer Corset, Oversized Suit & Platforms at BMI Pop Awards 2023

Dove Cameron suited up for the 71st Annual BMI Pop Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The “Schmigadoon!” star was sharply outfitted in a dark gray striped suit comprised of an oversized blazer and matching baggy high-waisted trousers with a formal fit. Cameron’s outerwear was worn overtop a caged black corset top constructed out of a black velvet fabric featuring sheer paneling and a sweetheart neckline.

Dove Cameron attends the 71st Annual BMI Pop Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Simple and sophisticated, Cameron accessorized her look with a pair of black bows strung up in her hair that was styled in two girly pigtails.

Cameron’s footwear was hard to see over the hem of her trousers, however, it is likely she wore some sort of peep-toe platform in a coordinating color to her outfit that gave her ensemble instant elevation. The footwear has been a go-to for the “It’s Goin’ Down” singer, worn by her in various styles and hues on and off the red carpet over the years.

Dove Cameron attends the 71st Annual BMI Pop Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Other than Cameron, platforms have been seen on the likes of many top stars including Kate Beckinsale, Julia Fox, Nina Dobrev, Rita Ora, Chloe Bailey and Lizzo among many others. The footwear style is easily attainable, offered in many sizes, colors and styles from a multitude of low and high-end brands from Gucci, Versace and Valentino to Steve Madden and Aldo.

Cameron’s shoe style is dramatic and edgy. On the red carpet, she can be seen in metallic and dark-toned platform boots, sandals and pumps from brands including Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, the former Disney Channel star regularly wears similarly bold heels and flat sneakers. Cameron also recently became a new darling of the fashion world, attending shows for brands including Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Adeam and Tom Ford.

