Dove Cameron Suits Up in Velvet & Platforms at ‘History of the World, Part II’ Premiere

Dove Cameron was sharply suited — with a daring twist — for the premiere of Hulu’s “History of the World, Part 2.” The upcoming satirical series — a sequel to 1981’s “History of the World” film — stars Cameron, Nick Kroll, Quinta Brunson and Emily Ratajkowski, premiering on the platform on March 6.

While in Hollywood for the series premiere at the Hollywood Legion Theater on Monday night, Cameron hit the red carpet in a slouchy black suit. The “Breakfast” singer’s ensemble featured a wide-fitting velvet blazer and matching trousers, worn sans-top for a sleek edge.

Dove Cameron attends the Los Angeles premiere for Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II” at Hollywood Legion Theater on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Cameron’s accessories for the occasion included small layered gold stud earrings, two thin rings and a diamond latticework choker, as well as an octagonal velvet clutch.

Dove Cameron attends the Los Angeles premiere for Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II” at Hollywood Legion Theater on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Cameron’s shoes could not be seen. However, the “Descendants” actress likely wore a pair of platform-soled pumps or sandals to complete her outfit. The height-boosting styles have become frequent go-to’s for Cameron in recent years, whether on the red carpet, performing onstage or sitting at Fashion Week shows in Paris and New York City.

(L-R): Dove Cameron and Nick Kroll attend the Los Angeles premiere for Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II” at Hollywood Legion Theater on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Cameron’s shoe style is dramatic and edgy. On the red carpet, she can be seen in metallic and dark platform boots, sandals and pumps from brands including Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, the former Disney Channel star regularly wears similarly bold heels and flat sneakers. Cameron is also a new darling of the fashion world, attain shows for brands including Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Adeam and Tom Ford.

PHOTOS: Discover Dove Cameron and more stars at the MTV VMA’s 2022 in the gallery.