Dolly Parton Soars in 6-Inch Clear Heels at Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store Preview

Dolly Parton served up an edgy look at the Dolly! All Access pop-up store preview & press conference at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday.

Parton donned a textured jacket with intricate embellishments that were also present on the hem of her knee-length pants, creating a cohesive look. The jacket featured a mix of textures and patterns, adding dimension to the outfit.

Dolly Parton attends the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store Preview & Press Conference at The Star in Frisco on May 09, 2023, in Frisco. CREDIT: Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA

The embellishments on the pants and jacket added a touch of glamour to the ensemble. Parton completed the look with simple black heels and statement jewelry. The overall effect was a bold and stylish outfit that reflected Parton’s signature flair for fashion.

The music legend elevated her style game by wearing a pair of stunning platform mules at the event. These mules were not only towering but also featured a clear strap across the foot, giving a barely-there illusion. The platform and stiletto heel were outlined with diamonds, adding a touch of glamour to her look.

Dolly Parton attends the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store Preview & Press Conference at The Star in Frisco on May 09, 2023, in Frisco. CREDIT: Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA

Dolly Parton’s style has evolved over the years, from her early days in country music with fringed outfits and bold patterns to her more recent elegant and sophisticated looks. She’s been known to wear brands like Gucci, Versace and Valentino, often incorporating sparkles and rhinestones into her outfits.

The “9 to 5” singer’s style is characterized by high heels, often with platform soles, and adorned with sparkly details or unique designs. She has been known to wear brands such as Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, and is often seen in bright colors or metallics to complement her bold fashion sense.

