Doja Cat Poses in Dominatrix-Inspired Leather Coat & Lace-Up Stilettos for Variety’s Grammys Issue

Doja Cat brought a dynamic take to her signature sleek style on the latest cover of Variety.

For the magazine’s Grammys Issue, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a blue-lit cover in a cinched black leather coat from Patrycja Pagas. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, her strong-shouldered outerwear was layered with a matching thong. The slick set was accessorized with a leather whip, as well as layered crystal and pendant necklaces and two mismatched drop earrings from Alessandra Rich, Messika, David Yurman and Loree Rodkin.

Doja Cat poses on the cover of <em>Variety’s</em> 2023 Grammys Issue. CREDIT: Greg Swales for Variety

When it came to footwear, Doja Cat strapped into a sultry pair of lace-up sandals. The “Moo” singer’s black leather set — perfectly matching her coat — featured asymmetric front toe straps and thin soles. Adding a slick edge to the pair were thin straps that wound and knotted around her calves, as well as similarly thin stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. The set created a true head-to-toe moment, making Doja Cat’s outfit a dominatrix-worthy style statement with its matching texture and color.

A closer look at Doja Cat’s heels. CREDIT: Greg Swales for Variety

Within her accompanying interview with Chris Willman, Doja Cat discussed her rise to fame and five current Grammy Award nominations, as well as her next album, critics, touring and her public image as a “loose cannon.”

“There’s an art to being a loose cannon,” the musician says. “Because you can be a true loose cannon, or you can be a f-cking fake loose cannon, which I feel like sometimes I am. I still am very self-aware — like, I can’t have a couple drinks without still thinking about how I look and what I’m doing. I still make a fool of myself. But at least I know what I said.”

