Doja Cat Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Heels & Dramatic Coat at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Doja Cat suited up — with a sultry twist — for Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

While attending the show in Paris today, the Grammy Award-winning musician dynamically arrived in a black bra and short shorts. The set, styled over sheer black tights by Brett Alan Nelson, was paired with a lapeled black cape-style coat featuring slit sleeves, double-breasted buttons and a massive rosette. Giving Doja Cat’s outfit a gothic edge were black gloves and a long brunette wig, as well as a diamond crucifix necklace.

Doja Cat attends Valentino’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Doja Cat attends Valentino’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Moo” singer finished her ensemble with a towering set of Valentino pumps. Her $1,190 Disco style featured glossy black patent uppers with buckled ankle straps, closed counters and squared toes. Giving the set dynamic base, however, were soaring 7-inch block heels and thick platform soles. The sky-high heels provided the musician with a streamlined, sturdy base at the show — while also instantly streamlining her ensemble.

A closer look at Doja Cat’s Valentino pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Valentino’s Disco pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

The musician was one of the numerous star attendees in Valentino’s front row, where she sat alongside Anne Hathaway, Sam Smith, Law Roach and Kylie Minogue.

Doja Cat attends Valentino’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

