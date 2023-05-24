Doja Cat Straps Into Red-Hot Stilettos With Fuzzy Teddy Coat & Denim Miniskirt at Carbone Restaurant

Doja Cat gave her cozy style a bold boost for her latest outing.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was spotted leaving Carbone restaurant in New York on Tuesday night. Doja donned a fuzzy cream teddy coat that was layered over a tiny textured bralette and a charcoal denim miniskirt.

Doja Cat leaves Carbone restaurant in New York City on May 23, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

In true fashion form, the Skechers campaign star accessorized with a collection of jewelry, including dangling silver pearl earrings, layered choker necklaces and a vibrant red leather handbag.

Doja Cat leaves Carbone restaurant in New York City on May 23, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Sticking to her bold style aesthetic, the “Kiss Me More” singer opted for dramatic pink eyeshadow, while her short platinum blond tresses were styled in tight curls.

When it came down to the shoes, Doja gave her look a bold finish with red strappy sandals. The striking silhouette had a pointy outsole, small open-toe, crisscross straps on the instep and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Doja Cat leaves Carbone restaurant in New York City on May 23, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

When it comes to shoes, there’s seemingly no style or height that Doja Cat hasn’t worn. The rapper often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers, as well as Bottega Veneta sandals. The star has also dipped her toes into the world of collaborations, having released two fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing.

