Doja Cat Debuts As Skechers’ First Artist-in-Residence in Custom Look Made of Deconstructed Uno Sneakers at Time 100 Gala

Doja Cat has joined Skechers as the brand’s first Artist-In-Residence. The Grammy Award-winning singer unveiled the new partnership while performing at the 2023 Time 100 Gala in New York on Wednesday night.

The “Kiss Me More” hitmaker appeared onstage in a custom look made entirely from deconstructed Skechers Uno sneakers. The grungy outfit is a joint creation between Doja Cat and her longtime creative director and stylist, Brett Alan Nelson.

Doja Cat performs onstage at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

Doja Cat performs onstage at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

Doja Cat’s ensemble included a black padded bralette top that had daring cutouts and lace accents near the center and on them. The “You Right” artist teamed her top with a coordinating mini skirt and sheer mesh tights. As for accessories, Doja added a collection of Valentino and Messika jewelry including hoop earrings, layered silver necklaces and bangle bracelets.

Related Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Plunging Sequined Dress & Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023 Ashley Graham Goes Black in Strappy Dress & Sandals at Time 100 Gala 2023 Don Lemon Twins With Husband Tim Malone in Navy Blue Tuxedos & Oxfords at Time 100 Gala 2023

Sticking to a monochromatic style moment, the songwriter tied her outfit together with Skechers Uno sneakers. The lace-up style features a perforated dura leather upper with a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and a visible Skech-Air air-cushioned midsole.

A closer look at Doja Cat’s Skechers Uno sneakers while performing at the Time 100 Gala 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

Doja expressed her excitement about the collaboration and is looking forward to her future with the California-based footwear company. “Skechers has given me a new canvas to create and I can’t wait to show everyone what we are building,” the musician explained.

Doja Cat performs onstage at the 2023 Time100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise. She has also supported Harlem’s Fashion Row, which is one of the most influential agencies and organizations in fashion and entertainment. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.