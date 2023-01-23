Doja Cat Is Covered in 30,000 Red Crystals & Body Paint With Surrealistic Toe Boots at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

Doja Cat brought head-to-toe surrealism to the front row of Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

Arriving for the occasion in Paris, the Grammy Award-winning musician took in Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired designs on Monday morning in a dynamic vibrant red ensemble: a Schiaparelli silk faille bustier and flowing shawl, paired with a hand-knit skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads. However, Doja Cat’s outfit took the scarlet theme one step further: she also wore matching red body paint, which was then covered in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals by beauty maven Pat McGrath.

Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The “Kiss Me More” singer’s ensemble was completed by stylist Brett Alan Nelson with a set of massive red crystal statement earrings from Loree Rodkin.

When it came to footwear, Doja Cat slipped into a pair of Schiaparelli boots: a red leather knee-high style with rounded counters and thin stiletto heels. Finishing the set with a surrealist twist was a molded trompe l’oeil base, crafted to look like human toes. The style added a bold finish to her attire, while further streamlining it with a monochrome hue.

A closer look at Doja Cat’s Schiaparelli boots. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

