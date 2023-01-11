Dixie D’Amelio Channels Marilyn Monroe in White Dress & Kurt Geiger Sandals for ‘GNO’ With Sabrina Carpenter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dixie D’Amelio brought chic style to girls’ night out while in Los Angeles with Sabrina Carpenter.

The TikTok influencer strolled with Carpenter while out on Tuesday night, wearing a sharp white dress. Her halter style, instantly channeling Marilyn Monroe’s famed “The Seven-Year Itch” dress, featured a halter neckline and calf-length hem.

The simple piece was accessorized with small metal earrings and a deep red lip, as well as an oversized black blazer shrugged atop for a nonchalant spin. Kurt Geiger’s $135 Party Eagle clutch — a lacquered black flap-style clutch with an eagle head accent — sharply finished D’Amelio’s attire.

Dixie D’Amelio and Sabrina Carpenter are seen in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For footwear, D’Amelio completed her ensemble with a set of shiny heeled sandals from Kurt Geiger. The star’s $165 Kensington style featured 3.9-inch heeled uppers lined in sparkly silver fabric, accented by thin buckled toe straps. The open-toed set gained added glamour from wide toe straps, each covered in sparkling round and rectangular silver crystals and centrally topped with Geiger’s glittering eagle mascot. The set added a whimsically enchanting finish to D’Amelio’s ensemble while remaining elegant and bold for a night on the town.

Kurt Geiger’s Kensington sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

A closer look at D’Amelio’s sandals. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to shoes, D’Amelio typically keeps it casual. Her rotation often features sneakers by Nike and Vans, as well as platform sandals and boots by Steve Madden, By Far and Jimmy Choo. For more formal occasions or events, she prefers platform heels and pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Versace, as well as flats by Valentino.

PHOTOS: See D’Amelio’s best looks since rising to fame in the gallery.