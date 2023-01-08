Dixie D’Amelio Goes Rad for Plaids in Coat Dress and Boots at Variety Entertainment Summit 2023

Dixie D'Amelio speaks on a "Making Your Family A Brand" discussion at the 2023 Variety Entertainment Summit at Aria in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2023.

Dixie D’Amelio popped in plaids for the 2023 Variety Entertainment Summit this weekend. D’Amelio attended the occasion with her father, Marc D’Amelio, to discuss their growth from Dixie’s social media into their program “The D’Amelio Show” and company D’Amelio Brands.

The TikTok influencer arrived to speak at the summit in Las Vegas alongside her father, sharply dressed in a red plaid minidress. Her coat-style piece featured a woolen texture with a geometric blue and brown print. A folded pointed collar, long sleeves and a row of glossy caramel-toned buttons completed the piece. D’Amelio’s ensemble was finished with crystal-lined huggie hoop earrings.

Dixie D’Amelio speaks on a “Making Your Family A Brand” discussion at the 2023 Variety Entertainment Summit at Aria in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2023. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

Marc and Dixie D’Amelio speak on a “Making Your Family A Brand” discussion at the 2023 Variety Entertainment Summit at Aria in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2023. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

For footwear, D’Amelio completed her ensemble with a set of shiny silver sandals. The star’s heeled set featured matte black leather uppers with calf-high shafts, front seams and faintly squared, narrow toes. Though her heels were not visible, the set appeared to be completed by a thin pair totaling at least 2 inches in height, providing D’Amelio with a smooth, walkable height boost.

A closer look at D’Amelio’s boots. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, D’Amelio typically keeps it casual. Her rotation often features sneakers by Nike and Vans, as well as platform sandals and boots by Steve Madden, By Far and Jimmy Choo. For more formal occasions or events, she prefers platform heels and pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Versace, as well as flats by Valentino.’

The Variety Entertainment Summit covers how new innovative techniques and technology is changing fields including business, media, film and more. Held at the Aria in Las Vegas, the 2023 event features speakers including Pearlena Igbokwe, Marc and Dixie D’Amelio, Malik Ducard and Sarah Henry.

PHOTOS: See D’Amelio’s best looks since rising to fame in the gallery.