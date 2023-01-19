Dixie D’Amelio Pairs $110 Aldo Loafer Heels With ’90s Plaids for a Night Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dixie D’Amelio revamped preppy style for a night out in Los Angeles this week.

The TikTok influencer strolled out of Catch Steak on Wednesday night, wearing a gray houndstooth-plaid minidress. The sleeveless style, featuring a draped curved neckline and flounced tiered hem, was paired with sheer black knee socks.

Dixie D’Amelio is seen leaving Catch Steak in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Finishing D’Amelio’s outfit was a thin silver crystal necklace and layered silver earrings, as well as Saint Laurent’s shearling-trimmed Jamie shoulder bag — a $3,500 rectangular style, crafted from soft, warm brown and triangular beige shearling trim.

For footwear, D’Amelio completed her ensemble with a set of chunky heeled loafers from Aldo. Her affordable $110 Naila style featured shiny black leather uppers, complemented by matching layered rubber soles and squared toes topped with preppy penny straps. A set of thick 2.5-inch block heels finished the pair with a walkable height boost, remaining both practical and sharp for D’Amelio’s night on the town.

Aldo’s Naila loafer pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

However, this isn’t D’Amelio’s only bold going-out moment this season. Earlier this month, the star strolled arm-in-arm with Sabrina Carpenter in Los Angeles, wearing a Marilyn Monroe-like white dress with embellished silver sandals and a black acrylic clutch — both from British brand Kurt Geiger.

Dixie D’Amelio and Sabrina Carpenter are seen in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to shoes, D’Amelio typically keeps it casual. Her rotation often features sneakers by Nike and Vans, as well as platform sandals and boots by Steve Madden, By Far and Jimmy Choo. For more formal occasions or events, she prefers platform heels and pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Versace, as well as flats by Valentino.

