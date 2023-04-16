Dixie D’Amelio Goes Boho in Sheer Crop Top, Maxi Skirt & Platform Combat Boots at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Dixie D’Amelio brought a dark take to bohemian style at Revolve’s 2023 Revolve Festival. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

D’Amelio arrived to the event in Thermal, Calif., with sister Charli D’Amelio and boyfriend Landon Barker on Saturday, wearing an utterly bohemian outfit. The D’Amelio Footwear co-owner’s ensemble featured a sheer black off-the-shoulder crop top with billowing long sleeves and an allover floral pattern. The piece was paired with a coordinating black maxi skirt, which featured a thigh-high slit and tiers of delicate lace.

Dixie D’Amelio attends the 2023 Revolve Festival in Thermal, Calif., on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Steven Simione/Getty Images

D’Amelio cinched her outfit with a thick Western-buckled belt, further accessorized with a smooth black leather shoulder bag and thin silver hoop earrings. her outfit was complete with a trio of necklaces: a silver heart pendant necklace, a thin lock pendant necklace and a strand of sparkling crystals. Barker also coordinated with D’Amelio for the occasion, wearing a black paneled mesh T-shirt and pants with pyramid-studded platform boots.

(L-R): Landon Barker and Dixie D’Amelio attend the 2023 Revolve Festival in Thermal, Calif on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Steven Simione/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, D’Amelio elevated her outfit with a pair of platform combat boots. The “D’Amelio Show” star’s pair featured black leather uppers with lightly rounded squared toes and untied front laces. The set was complete with zipped shafts, as well as stacked soles with thick ridged rubber outsoles for a sharp height boost. D’Amelio’s grungy style fits into the edgy spring trend of height-boosting lace-up boots, which have been seen in new collections from AllSaints, Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Kurt Geiger.

A closer look at D’Amelio’s boots. CREDIT: Steven Simione/Getty Images

(L-R): Charli and Dixie D’Amelio attend the 2023 Revolve Festival in Thermal, Calif on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Steven Simione/Getty Images

The Revolve Festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Sponsored by online retailer Revolve, the sixth annual party will partner with brands including Supergoop, Touchland, Quay and LaCroix, with cocktails by Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests, including Lori Harvey, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Olivia Culpo and more.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

