Dixie D’Amelio Pops in Neon Sweatshirt, Cargo Shorts & D’Amelio Footwear Combat Boots at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Dixie D’Amelo brought a pop of color to Revolve’s 2023 Revolve Festival. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

D’Amelio arrived to the event in Thermal, Calif., with sister Charli D’Amelio on Saturday, wearing a casually utilitarian outfit. The D’Amelio Footwear co-owner’s ensemble featured a black sleeveless crop top and thong, paired with a set of wide-legged black cargo shorts. Her outfit gained a vibrant spin with a bright yellow sweatshirt, which the TikTok star opted to knot around her torso for a relaxed appearance.

Dixie D’Amelio attends the 2023 Revolve Festival in Thermal, Calif., on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Steven Simione/Getty Images

D’Amelio finished her outfit with a black Prada crossbody handbag, as well as tall black socks, thin silver earrings and two silver chain necklaces covered in sparkling crystals.

(L-R): Dixie and Charli D’Amelio attends the 2023 Revolve Festival in Thermal, Calif., on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Steven Simione/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, D’Amelio gave her outfit an edgy finish with a pair of chunky combat boots — later revealed on Instagram Stories as a style from her family’s upcoming D’Amelio Footwear brand. The “D’Amelio Show” star’s pair featured black leather uppers with lightly rounded squared toes, cinched by woven front laces. The set was complete with zipped shafts and monochrome black chain toe straps. D’Amelio’s style earned a sharp height boost from stacked soles with thick ridged rubber outsoles, providing her with elevation throughout the event.

A closer look at D’Amelio’s boots. CREDIT: Steven Simione/Getty Images

Dixie D’Amelio wears D’Amelio Footwear boots on Instagram Stories on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Dixie D'Amelio

The Revolve Festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Sponsored by online retailer Revolve, the sixth annual party will partner with brands including Supergoop, Touchland, Quay and LaCroix, with cocktails by Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests, including Lori Harvey, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Olivia Culpo and more.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

