Dita Von Teese Serves Old Hollywood Glamour in Sequined Floral Dress & Heels at ‘Crown to Couture’ Exhibit Launch

Dita Von Teese attended a private viewing of “Crown to Couture” at Kensington Palace today in London.

For the occasion, the burlesque dancer donned a black bodycon floor-length gown reminiscent of the old Hollywood era. The dress featured short voluminous sleeves and a plunging neckline followed by floral motifs all down the front in gold, silver and black beading.

Dita Von Teese arriving for the launch of the “Crown to Couture” fashion exhibition at Kensington Palace Pavilion in London. CREDIT: PA Images via Getty Images

In the accessories front, the model sported black gloves that traveled the length of her forearms worn with a rectangular shiny black clutch.

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for dressy occasions.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely Teese completed her outfit with a pair of classic pumps, as the style is one of her go-to silhouettes.

Dita Von Teese arriving for the launch of the “Crown to Couture” fashion exhibition at Kensington Palace Pavilion in London. CREDIT: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

“Crown to Couture” is the largest exhibition ever staged at Kensington Palace. Guests will be taken on an immersive journey through the palace. The exhibit is open for viewing through the purchase of a ticket from April 5 to Oct. 29. Over 200 objects will be on display including Lady Gaga’s luminous green MTV Awards dress and the world-famous Silver Tissue Gown worn at the court of Charles II. There is also an exclusive chance to see Lizzo’s spectacular Thom Browne dress from the 2022 Met Gala, complete with gold cape jacket. Also on display is the Monique Lhuillier gown worn by Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the Emmys in 2019, and Billy Porter’s spectacular Sun God outfit by The Blonds for the Met Gala 2019.

