Dianna Agron Buttons Into Tory Burch Polo, Wrapped Skirt & Velvet Sandals for ‘Acidman’ Screening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dianna Agron was sharply outfitted at a screening and panel for her latest film, “Acidman.” The sci-fi drama, which Agron stars in alongside Thomas Haden Church, released on March 31.

For the occasion, Agron arrived at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, Calif. in a sleek outfit from Tory Burch’s spring 2023 collection. The “Glee” star’s ensemble featured Burch’s $398 mock-neck top, layered beneath a matching ribbed polo shirt. The designer’s eggplant purple version of the same collection’s $898 stretch faille wrap skirt completed Agron’s look with a two-toned finish.

Dianna Agron attends a special Q&A screening of “Acidman” at Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 2, 2023, in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Agron strapped into a set of heeled sandals to finish her outfit. The “Shiva Baby” actress’ style included a square-toed silhouette with thin ankle, slingback and crossed toe straps — all crafted from smooth deep blue velvet. A set of 4-inch stiletto heels completed the pair with a sleek height boost, simultaneously streamlining Agron’s outfit with a contemporary finish.

Related Chloe Bailey Makes Dramatic Arrival in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Clear Heels at 'Praise This' Premiere Hannah Waddingham Hosts the Olivier Awards 2023 in Regal Dresses & Sparkling Heels Dita Von Teese Sparkles in Plunging Crystal-Beaded Dress & Heels at Olivier Awards 2023

A closer look at Agron’s velvet sandals. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Agron’s appearance marked her latest fashion moment this season. In March, the “I Am Numebr Four” star made a chic entrance to Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a blue tweed coat, dress and cap-toed pumps.

Dianna Agron attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Agron often leans towards modern and whimsical styles. The SAG Award-winning actress typically dons sleek sandals by Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier, Larroude and more top brands on the red carpet. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes A.P.C. boots, Gucci loafers and Vans sneakers. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, Agron is also a fashion world mainstay, attending the Met Gala on numerous occasions and appearing in front rows for Oscar de la Renta, Erdem, Louis Vuitton and more brands during Fashion Month.

PHOTOS: Discover Tory Burch’s fall 2023 fashion show in the gallery.