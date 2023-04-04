×
Dianna Agron Buttons Into Tory Burch Polo, Wrapped Skirt & Velvet Sandals for ‘Acidman’ Screening

By Aaron Royce
Dianna Agron was sharply outfitted at a screening and panel for her latest film, “Acidman.” The sci-fi drama, which Agron stars in alongside Thomas Haden Church, released on March 31.

For the occasion, Agron arrived at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, Calif. in a sleek outfit from Tory Burch’s spring 2023 collection. The “Glee” star’s ensemble featured Burch’s $398 mock-neck top, layered beneath a matching ribbed polo shirt. The designer’s eggplant purple version of the same collection’s $898 stretch faille wrap skirt completed Agron’s look with a two-toned finish.

Dianna Agron, Tory Burch, polo, shirt, skirt, purple skirt, heels, high heels, sandals, blue sandals, heeled sandals, velvet sandals, strappy sandals, red carpet
Dianna Agron attends a special Q&A screening of “Acidman” at Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 2, 2023, in Santa Monica, California.
CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Agron strapped into a set of heeled sandals to finish her outfit. The “Shiva Baby” actress’ style included a square-toed silhouette with thin ankle, slingback and crossed toe straps — all crafted from smooth deep blue velvet. A set of 4-inch stiletto heels completed the pair with a sleek height boost, simultaneously streamlining Agron’s outfit with a contemporary finish.

Dianna Agron, Tory Burch, polo, shirt, skirt, purple skirt, heels, high heels, sandals, blue sandals, heeled sandals, velvet sandals, strappy sandals, red carpet
A closer look at Agron’s velvet sandals.
CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Agron’s appearance marked her latest fashion moment this season. In March, the “I Am Numebr Four” star made a chic entrance to Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a blue tweed coat, dress and cap-toed pumps.

Dianna Agron, heels, high heels, pumps, blue pumps, cap toed pumps, coat, tweed coat, Chanel, Paris, France, PFW, Paris Fashion Week, front row, fashion, runway, fashion show, runway show
Dianna Agron attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Agron often leans towards modern and whimsical styles. The SAG Award-winning actress typically dons sleek sandals by Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier, Larroude and more top brands on the red carpet. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes A.P.C. boots, Gucci loafers and Vans sneakers. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, Agron is also a fashion world mainstay, attending the Met Gala on numerous occasions and appearing in front rows for Oscar de la Renta, Erdem, Louis Vuitton and more brands during Fashion Month.

PHOTOS: Discover Tory Burch’s fall 2023 fashion show in the gallery.

