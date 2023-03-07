Dianna Agron Pops in Blue Tweed Coat & Cap-Toed Pumps at Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Dianna Agron made a colorful entrance to Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion, which included H.E.R., Penelope Cruz, FKA Twigs and Zoe Saldana.

Agron arrived to the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris on Tuesday to take in creative director Virginie Viard’s latest designs, fittingly wearing a head-to-toe Chanel outfit. The “Glee” actress’ ensemble featured a sparkly light blue knit midi dress, complete with a gold-buttoned front. The piece was layered beneath a long blue and light pink windowpane tweed coat, accented by pearly buttons.

Dianna Agron attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Agron’s ensemble was further elevated by a round white beaded necklace strung with crystal charms, as well as a knit camellia-shaped brooch, silver “CC” logo earrings and a light blue camellia-printed denim vanity handbag with silver hardware.

Related Emma Corrin Takes the Runway in Golden Sequined Briefs & Peep-Toe Heels at Miu Miu's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Mia Goth Walks the Runway in Sheer Skirt & Buckled Pumps for Miu Miu's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Match in Black With Thong Sandals & Sneakers for Zaya Wade's Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Dianna Agron attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Agron slipped on a matching pair of light blue pumps to finish her outfit. The “Shiva Baby” actress’ pair included smooth, pale blue leather uppers with closed counters, accented by glossy black patent leather capped toes. The set’s block heels totaled 2 to 3 inches in height for a practical base, giving Agron’s outfit a ladylike finish for the fashionable occasion.

A closer look at Agron’s pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show was held at the Grand Palais Éphémère on the final day of Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season. The collection was inspired by the brand’s signature camellia flower, seen across numerous pieces designed by Virginie Viard. Show attendees created a star-studded front row for the occasion, as well, including Jennie, H.E.R., Sofia Richie, Zoe Saldana, FKA Twigs, Dianna Agron and Penelope Cruz.

PHOTOS: Discover Chanel’s fall 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.