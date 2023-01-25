Diane Kruger Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Flared Sheer Trousers With Norman Reedus at Gucci’s High Jewelry Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Diane Kruger brought sky-high glamour to Gucci’s High Jewelry dinner this week.

While in Paris, Kruger hit the Hotel Ritz for the occasion with husband Norman Reedus on Tuesday night. The “Marlowe” star‘s outfit for dinner featured a silver crop top covered in sparkling crystals, paired with flared sheer black trousers with a matte base. An oversized, silk-lapeled blazer was draped across her shoulders for a nonchalant finish.

Diane Kruger attends a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection at Hotel Ritz in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Kruger’s outfit was complete with a diamond cocktail ring and bracelet, as well as a fringed diamond and emerald statement necklace and matching earrings for a burst of enchanting glamour

Reedus was also dapperly dressed for the occasion in a jet-black suit, shirt and tie with matching leather Gucci loafers.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus attend a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection at Hotel Ritz in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

When it came to footwear, Kruger dynamically finished her outfit with a towering set of Gucci platform sandals. The “Inglorious Basterds” actress‘ black leather $1,290 style featured smooth black leather uppers with thin ankle straps, crossed toe straps and thick platform soles — edgily embellished with silver metal studs and “GG” monogram logos. Completing the set were lightly flared 6-inch heels, giving the actress’ textured outfit a soaring height boost.

A closer look at Kruger’s platforms. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Gucci’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Kruger’s glamorous style is a favorite among the fashion set, as she’s served as a muse for brands including Chanel, Calvin Klein and Jaeger Le Couture. The actress often wears heeled sandals, platforms and pumps in a range of colors and silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti, The Attico and Alexander McQueen. Her off-duty ensembles often include chunky loafers and boots by Prada, Dr. Martens, Chloé and Sartore. Kruger’s also a front-row fixture, attending fashion shows for brands including Dior, Schiaparelli, Jason Wu, Phillip Lim and Boss over the years.

