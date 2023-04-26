Diane Kruger Brings the Drama in Orange Scarf, Cream Blazer & White Pumps to COS Atelier’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Diane Kruger attended the COS Atelier SS23 fashion show at Hotel D’Evreux in Paris today.
The “Inglourious Basterds” star was outfitted in an oversized cream-colored suit jacket with strong structural shoulders and a boxy composition. The woolen outerwear was worn overtop a sleek white slip dress in a slouchy style featuring a strappy bodice and fitted skirt.
Finishing off her look, the German thespian donned a thin bright orange scarf which she wore dramatically over her head, offering her ensemble a vibrant wash of color. Kruger also toted a quilted tan mid-sized Chanel bag with gold chain straps and a sturdy construction. The “Troy” actress’ blond tresses were neatly tucked under her scarf, kept in place.
As for footwear, Kruger kept the color scheme going in a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. The neutral footwear consisted of sharp pointed toes all sat on a walkable stiletto heel base standing at approximately 3 to 4 inches in height.
The pumps were constructed out of shiny white leather uppers and offered Kruger a conservative boost in height. Pointed-toe pumps are a go-to style for many celebrities on and off the red carpet, Kruger included. The knife-like footwear offers the wearer a classic and ultimately versatile addition to their ensemble.
Kruger is no stranger to the red carpet. With a career in entertainment spanning over two decades, Kruger started as a model and worked on advertisements for luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. She also worked as a runway model for Marc Jacobs, D&G and Sonia Rykiel.
