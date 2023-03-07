NFL Quarterback Derek Carr’s Wife Heather Shines in Romantic Silk Dress & Sinuous Sandals at Wedding Party

Heather Carr, the wife of New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, made a case for tonal wedding guest style this week.

On Instagram, Heather shared a photo with Derek from a friend’s wedding. For the occasion, she wore a burnt sienna-orange dress crafted from silky fabric, draped in a curved neckline. The piece, which was finished with a cinched draped waistline and curved overlapping hem, was layered beneath a faux fur-textured jacket in neutral hues of light beige and dark brown.

Gleaming gold drop earrings finished her attire, which smoothly complemented Derek’s light beige suit and dark brown leather lace-up brogues for the occasion.

When it came to shoes, Heather strapped into a gleaming set of metallic sandals to finish her outfit. Her style included thin shiny gold soles, complete with straps that crossed and wound their way up her feet for a cutout appearance. Thin stiletto heels completed the pair with a sharp height boost, similar to trending styles on the market from brands including Schutz, Valentino and Cult Gaia.

The moment marks the couple’s latest formal outing, following their appearance at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards — where Heather donned a black and silver-paneled dress with heeled black mules.

Derek Carr and Heather Carr attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Heather’s shoe style is often casual, featuring low-top sneakers from brands like Adidas in hues of black and white. Her off-duty wardrobe includes similarly neutral ankle boots and slide sandals from brands including Gucci. For formal occasions, Heather can also be seen in heeled mules and sandals.

