Demi Moore Pops in Sheer Green Dress & Sharp Pumps at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Demi Moore made a vibrant statement on the red carpet for the inaugural Fashion Trust U.S. Awards.

On Monday night, Moore arrived to Goya Studios in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a colorful paneled dress. The “Ghost” star’s light green style featured a sleeveless silhouette with a matte slip base, overlaid with a silky knee-length layer of sheer fabric.

Demi Moore attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The piece was nonchalantly layered with a fluffy black faux fur coat, which Moore accented with silver ridged post earrings and a matching small unlined green leather top-handle tote bag.

Moore also made the red carpet a family affair, bringing her 31-year-old daughter Scout LaRue Willis as her date for the occasion. Willis contrasted her mom in a bright pink halter gown, paired with a matching crystal-covered clutch and heels.

Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

When it came to footwear, Moore completed her outfit with a set of sharp pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured gathered black satin uppers with triangular toes, giving a romantic, unfinished update to the traditional neutral pointed-toe pump silhouette. Thin stiletto heels covered in sparkling crystals completed the pair, providing Moore with a sharp height boost and minimalist does of sleek glamour.

A closer look at Moore’s pumps. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards aim to support emerging fashion designers. The inaugural awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles in March 2023, with winners including Aisling Camps, L’Enchanteur and Jacques Agbobly. The occasion also featured star-studded presenters and guests, including Law Roach, Demi Moore, Ciara and Olivia Wilde.

