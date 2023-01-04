Demi Moore Romantically Twirls in Slippers & Backless Top To Celebrate 2023

Demi Moore took a comfortable and chic approach to New Year’s Eve style while stepping into 2023.

As seen on Instagram, the “Ghost” actress romantically danced at home to Ella Fitzgerald’s “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” in an all-cream outfit. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless ribbed turtleneck top with a rounded backless silhouette, paired with coordinating trousers. Completing Moore’s outfit was a fringed blanket and her staple wide glasses, as well as her chihuahua, Pilaf.

Moore’s footwear of choice also featured cream tones: a set of flat slippers. Smoothly matching her outfit, her style included rounded toes with flat soles, which all appeared to be crafted from a shearling texture. The fuzzy style enhanced the actress’ outfit’s comfort factor, while remaining utterly chic from its head-to-toe monochrome hues. The style provided a relaxed alternative to party heels, while tapping into the rise of at-home slippers — as seen in new collections from Emu Australia, Ugg, Sleeper and Proenza Schouler.

Moore’s versatile style isn’t just restricted to the home. In March 2022, she attended Chloé’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, wearing a beige trench coat and black sock-topped leather boots with a turtleneck top, midi skirt and leather bracelet-handled crossbody from the French luxury brand.

Demi Moore leaves her hotel to head to the Chloé show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Moore opts for sleek and versatile pairs on the red carpet. The MTV Movie Award-winning actress‘ go-to styles are pointed and peep-toe pumps and strappy sandals, often hailing from brands like Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, Moore can be seen in Nike, New Balance and Converse sneakers. The actress has recently become a larger fashion fixture, appearing on runways and in front rows for Dior, Fendi and Versace. She’s also appeared in campaigns for Andie Swim, Ann Taylor and more brands over the years.

