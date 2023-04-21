Demi Moore Lounges Barefoot in Wild Leopard-Print Bikini

Demi Moore soaked up some sun and shared a photo of her lounging moment on Instagram yesterday. The actress is seen posing with her dog, Pilaf.

She sported an animal print bikini top and bottom for a chill day on the beach. Her accessories were minimal but stylish, as she opted for black retro sunglasses.

While the thespian went barefoot, her shoe style is one to watch. On the red carpet, Moore favors chic and adaptable footwear options. She often wears pointed or peep-toe pumps and strappy sandals from popular designers like Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. During her downtime, Moore opts for sneakers from brands such as Nike, New Balance and Converse. Additionally, she has become a prominent figure in the fashion industry, attending runway shows and sitting in the front row for major brands like Dior, Fendi and Versace. Moore has also modeled for various campaigns, including Andie Swim and Ann Taylor, throughout the years.

The last we saw her, she made a bold appearance on the red carpet at the first-ever Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, conveying a strong statement in a green dress.

Demi Moore attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Demi Moore’s fashion sense has evolved over the years. In the 1980s, she sported an androgynous style, often wearing oversized blazers and shoulder pads. In the 1990s, she was known for her minimalist and sleek looks, wearing form-fitting dresses and tailored suits. During the 2000s, Moore experimented with edgier styles, incorporating leather jackets and distressed denim into her wardrobe. In recent years, she has embraced a more elegant and feminine aesthetic, often wearing dresses and skirts in soft pastel hues. Her red carpet looks have also become more daring, featuring sheer fabrics and bold cutouts. Moore’s style has continued to evolve, reflecting her confidence and versatility.