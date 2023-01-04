Daphne Oz Dresses Like a Fairytale Princess With Her Daughter Giovanna in Matching Floral Gown

Daphne Oz stepped into 2023 in enchanting style, complete with a sweet mother-daughter moment.

The daughter of Dr. Oz posed in a sweeping Marchesa gown in her latest Instagram post, which included a layered sheer light blue base with a draped tulle skirt and structured cream-pink bodice. Atop the dress were floral embroidered accents in hues of blue, pink and yellow, complete with black for a fairytale-like finish.

Oz wasn’t the only one who dressed for the occasion; her 3-year-old daughter, Giovanna, also wore a light blue tulle dress with a floral bodice and tiered skirt, as well.

When it came to footwear, the “Eat Your Heart Out” author opted to go sans shoes entirely. However, it’s likely her ensemble was finished with a complementary pair of heeled mules, sandals or pumps — three of her go-to styles over the years.

This also wasn’t Oz’s only sharp style moment in recent months, either. In November, she also posed on Instagram in a neutral caramel-brown fall outfit: a ribbed Altuzarra sweater with light tan trousers from Favorite Daughter, complete with complementary heeled mules.

Oz’s shoe style is often contemporary and colorful. The former “The Chew” host often wears vibrant pointed-toe pumps, platform sandals and heeled mules for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, she can also be seen in similarly tonal-hued boots and strappy flatform sandals.

