Danna Paola Goes Daring in Sheer Fendi Minidress & F-Heel Sandals at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Danna Paola went dressed to impress for Tiffany & Co.’s grand reopening of their New York flagship store on Thursday.

The star was clad in Fendi attire from top to bottom, donning a mesh dress adorned with embellishments throughout the garment. She accessorized with a delicate diamond necklace and thick silver bracelets on her wrist.

Danna Paola at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: Getty Images

She strapped on a pair of Fendi’s metallic F-heel sandals. These sandals are crafted from lambskin leather and feature a metallic color-block design by Fendi. They come with a 3.8-inch heel that has an architectural F logo and a metallic finish. The sandals also feature an open toe and a crisscross vamp and an adjustable ankle strap for a secure fit. The leather lining ensures comfort, while the smooth sole provides a steady grip. Made in Italy, these sandals are a luxurious addition to any wardrobe.

Danna Paola at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress possesses a distinct and fashionable style philosophy that combines edgy and feminine elements, frequently showcasing vibrant prints and patterns. She boldly experiments with her fashion choices, donning statement pieces like oversized blazers and leather jackets. Danna also incorporates fashionable accessories, such as chunky sneakers, eye-catching jewelry and hats, into her outfits.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

