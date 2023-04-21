Danna Paola Delivers Edgy Glamour in Patchwork Skirt, Chain Bralette & Towering Platforms at Latin American Music Awards 2023

Danna Paola was amongst the bright stars that showed up and showed out in Las Vegas at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday.

Danna Paola attends the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Her outfit featured a skirt of maximal length fashioned from a combination of denim and leather materials created by Aim Design and Vanebon. Paola coupled the unique design with a bralette made up of silver chains, which complemented the Tiffany & Co necklaces she adorned around her neck. Her accessories — extra long leather gloves and silver rings — only solidified this rockstar look.

For footwear, she selected knee-high puffer boots with a towering platform. This pair was set atop a special platform with silver studs around the base. Platform boots are making a comeback as a trendy fashion statement. They were popular in the 70s and 90s and have made a resurgence on runways and streetwear. These boots add height and edginess to any outfit and can be paired with dresses, jeans, or skirts for a bold and chic look.

Related Olga Tañón Dons White Hot Power Suit & Sandals at Latin American Music Awards 2023 Oscar de la Hoya Slips on Louboutin Loafers at Latin American Music Awards 2023 With Wife Holly Sonders Lele Pons Gets Futuristic in Metallic Bra Top & Platforms at Latin American Music Awards 2023

Danna Paola attends the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

When it comes to the actress’s style philosophy, she has a unique and trendy fashion sense. Her style is a mix of edgy and feminine, often featuring bold prints and colorful patterns. She is not afraid to take risks with her fashion choices and can often be seen in statement pieces such as leather jackets and oversized blazers. Danna also frequently incorporates trendy accessories such as chunky sneakers, statement jewelry and hats into her outfits. Paola’s fashion choices are a reflection of her confident and dynamic personality.

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday in Las Vegas. The annual music awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of artists in the Latin music industry. This year, winners included Bad Bunny, Junior H, Rosalía, Shakira, Romeo Santos, Karol G and The Weeknd, among others.

PHOTOS: Latin American Music Awards 2023 Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals