Dakota Johnson Soars in Gucci Leather and Louboutin Booties at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Dakota Johnson made a sharp entrance while celebrating “Invisible Beauty” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

On Saturday night, the “Cha Cha Real Smooth” star arrived to Gucci’s party at Nickel Bar at Firewood to celebrate the documentary, which highlights the career of influential stylist Bethann Hardison. For the occasion, she wore an off-white silk chiffon blouse trimmed with delicate lace, rucked into a pair of straight-fitting black leather pants — both by the Italian brand. Layered atop was a black tweed wool jacket, also by Gucci. Johnson’s outfit was finished with thin gold and diamond rings from Annika Inez and Jessica McCormack, as well as gold-plated drop earrings by Laura Lombardi.

Dakota Johnson attends Gucci’s “Invisible Beauty” party at Nickel Bar at Firewood in Park City, Utah on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci Invisible Beauty

Boosting Johnson’s outfit was an equally slick shoe choice: a set of Christian Louboutin booties. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress slipped on a pair of the designer’s $1,095 So Kate boots, a pointed-toe style with smooth black leather uppers reminiscent of his hit So Kate pumps. Finishing the set were thin 4-inch stiletto heels, giving Johnson a sleek height boost that simultaneously streamlined her ensemble’s leather pieces.

A closer look at Johnson’s boots. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci Invisible Beauty

Christian Louboutin’s So Kate booties. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

The Sundance Film Festival, which screens numerous films across various genres, will be held in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. This year’s event — marking the Festival’s first time being held in-person since 2020 — will be held from Jan.19-Jan. 29, featuring a lineup of 110 feature films (98 of which are world premieres), 64 short films and four episodic indie projects. The event will award Ryan Cooler with the first annual Variety Visionary Award, with Vanguard Awards bestowed to Nikyatu Just and W. Kamau Bell as well.

The most anticipated films at Sundance this year include “Cassandro,” “Cat Person” and “You Hurt My Feelings,” in addition to documentaries focusing on figures including Brooke Shields, Michael J. Fox, Judy Blume and Little Richard.

