×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dakota Johnson Soars in Gucci Leather and Louboutin Booties at Sundance Film Festival 2023

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
dakota-sundance-ff
2021
2021
2020
2020
View Gallery 27 Images

Dakota Johnson made a sharp entrance while celebrating “Invisible Beauty” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

On Saturday night, the “Cha Cha Real Smooth” star arrived to Gucci’s party at Nickel Bar at Firewood to celebrate the documentary, which highlights the career of influential stylist Bethann Hardison. For the occasion, she wore an off-white silk chiffon blouse trimmed with delicate lace, rucked into a pair of straight-fitting black leather pants — both by the Italian brand. Layered atop was a black tweed wool jacket, also by Gucci. Johnson’s outfit was finished with thin gold and diamond rings from Annika Inez and Jessica McCormack, as well as gold-plated drop earrings by Laura Lombardi.

Related

Emilia Clarke Layers Up in Shearling Dark Blue Loewe Coat and Black Over the Knee Boots at 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Dakota Johnson Drips in Designer Wearing Gucci Leather Jacket and Monogrammed Shearling Boots at 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Brooke Shields Goes Western in Cowboy Boots & Turtleneck Slit Dress for 'Pretty Baby' Premiere at 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Dakota Johnson, Gucci, boots, black boots, heels, high heels, Invisible Beauty, Sundance Film Festival, red carpet, premiere, Utah
Dakota Johnson attends Gucci’s “Invisible Beauty” party at Nickel Bar at Firewood in Park City, Utah on Jan. 21, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci Invisible Beauty

Boosting Johnson’s outfit was an equally slick shoe choice: a set of Christian Louboutin booties. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress slipped on a pair of the designer’s $1,095 So Kate boots, a pointed-toe style with smooth black leather uppers reminiscent of his hit So Kate pumps. Finishing the set were thin 4-inch stiletto heels, giving Johnson a sleek height boost that simultaneously streamlined her ensemble’s leather pieces.

Dakota Johnson, Gucci, boots, black boots, heels, high heels, Invisible Beauty, Sundance Film Festival, red carpet, premiere, Utah
A closer look at Johnson’s boots.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci Invisible Beauty
Christian Louboutin, boots, So Kate boots, booties, black boots, leather boots, pointed toe boots, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels
Christian Louboutin’s So Kate booties.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

The Sundance Film Festival, which screens numerous films across various genres, will be held in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. This year’s event — marking the Festival’s first time being held in-person since 2020 — will be held from Jan.19-Jan. 29, featuring a lineup of 110 feature films (98 of which are world premieres), 64 short films and four episodic indie projects. The event will award Ryan Cooler with the first annual Variety Visionary Award, with Vanguard Awards bestowed to Nikyatu Just and W. Kamau Bell as well.

The most anticipated films at Sundance this year include “Cassandro,” “Cat Person” and “You Hurt My Feelings,” in addition to documentaries focusing on figures including Brooke Shields, Michael J. Fox, Judy Blume and Little Richard.

PHOTOS: Discover Johnson’s best street style looks over the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad