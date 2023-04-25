Dakota Fanning Elevates Black Miniskirt With Sandals at CinemaCon 2023 for ‘The Equalizer 3’

Dakota Fanning attended CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas alongside her “The Equalizer 3” cast members Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua.

For the event, the “Man on Fire” actress wore a black two-piece set comprised of a structural suiting-inspired cropped sleeveless vest worn with a matching miniskirt featuring pocket detailing, an accordion pleat and snap closures at the hip. Both the top and bottom also featured belt detailing and silver hardware that gave the pieces a grungier feel.

Antoine Fuqua, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for CinemaCon

The set provided Fanning with a formal appearance without looking too stiff or rigid. The suiting inspiration really drove home those formal vibes while the short and cropped nature of the ensemble aimed to modernize, giving the look a youthful aspect.

As for accessories, Fanning sported chunky and shiny gold rings on every other finger and a dainty matching gold watch. The “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” star wore her lengthy blond tresses parted down the middle and worn in simple face-framing waves.

Dakota Fanning attends Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Getty Images for CinemaCon

Sticking to the classics, Fanning flattered her feet in a pair of black sandal heels. Fanning’s footwear was comprised of black satin uppers and sturdy construction featuring thin straps that crossed over the tops of her feet and around her ankles, securing the shoes in place. Sandal heels, especially in black or nude, go with just about everything, making them the ultimate must-have shoe in any closet, Fanning’s included. The shoe style is a favorite among many celebrities beyond Fanning and for good reason.

A closer look at Dakota Fanning’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for CinemaCon

“The Equalizer 3” is an upcoming American vigilante action film directed by Antoine Fuqua set to release in theaters on Sept. 1. It is the sequel to the 2018 film The Equalizer 2, which was based on the TV series of the same name. The film stars a stand-out cast including Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and David Denman among others.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.