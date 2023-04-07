Daisy Ridley Goes Classic in Red Dress & Pink Pumps at Star Wars Celebration 2023

Daisy Ridley attended a studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London today.

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” actress attended the event outfitted in a bright red sleeveless maxi-length dress featuring a bodycon fit. The dress’ bodice had a mock neckline followed by a large bow adornment that sat to one side. The skirt was plain with a simple straight up and down appearance that stopped just above her ankles, showing off her shoes.

Daisy Ridley and Ali Plumb attend the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on April 7, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis

On the accessories front, Ridley wore all gold jewelry comprised of geometric stud earrings encrusted with diamonds worn with eclectic rings. The British thespian wore her dark hair gelled down in a dramatic side part worn in an updo with sweeping bangs artfully splayed out.

When it came to shoes, the “Spiderman 2” star opted for a pair of peachy pink pumps. The footwear featured sharp pointed toes and a shiny patent leather finish. The pair sat on stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Ridley’s pumps elevated her look with a monochrome finish while adding a slick element.

A closer look at Daisy Ridley’s shoes. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis

Pumps like Ridley’s pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Cox, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Daisy Ridley attended the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on April 7, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

