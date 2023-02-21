Da Brat Announces Pregnancy at 48 in Vintage Gangster-Inspired Suit, Bra & Lace-Up Brogues for People

Da Brat is going to be a mother! The musician, who is 48, revealed her pregnancy this week with wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart in a new photoshoot for People magazine.

In the shoot, inspired by vintage gangsters, Da Brat posed for Derek Blanks’ lens next to a car in a black pinstriped suit, white collared shirt and silky bra. The dapper ensemble was paired with a similarly black fedora and overcoat, accessorized with a large gold and diamond pendant necklace, rings and paneled hoop earrings. Her footwear of choice was a set of glossy black leather lace-up brogues, tying into the shoot’s nostalgic theme.

Harris-Dupart was equally dressed up for the occasion, donning diamond statement earrings and a flowing embellished black gown accented with dramatic feathers.

The accompanying article finds Da Brat discussing her pregnancy journey, including a past miscarriage, using a sperm donor bank and her emotions while pregnant — as well as the loving experience she had when coming out in 2020, which she says Harris-Dupart inspired.

“[I came out] because of her inspiring me,” Da Brat said. “and wanting to scream it from the mountaintops that I found somebody that I am totally in love with and I don’t want to hide it anymore.”

Da Brat is the latest celebrity to reveal her pregnancy in 2023, in addition to Rihanna — whose second pregnancy reveal opened her performance for the Super Bowl’s 2023 Halftime Show.

When it comes to footwear, Da Brat’s style is colorful and bold. The rapper often wears a range of printed and vibrant sneakers, hailing from brands including Lanvin and Burberry. Her shoe collection also includes similarly bright chunky boots and clogs from brands including Fendi and Crocs.

