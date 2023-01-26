Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris.
While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora.
For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie.
Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the brand’s logo-accented hoop earrings in silver metal.
When it came to footwear, Love slipped on a pair of sleek Fendi boots. Her round-toed style — in the same blue hue as her outfit — featured a knee-high silhouette with rounded toes atop slightly stretchy uppers. Completing the pair were thick wedges platform soles embossed with Fendi First f-shaped heel stamp, finishing Love’s outfit with a whimsical height boost.
This season also featured several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.
