Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

By Aaron Royce
Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris.

While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora.

For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie.

Courtney Love attends Fendi’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 26, 2023.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi

Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the brand’s logo-accented hoop earrings in silver metal.

When it came to footwear, Love slipped on a pair of sleek Fendi boots. Her round-toed style — in the same blue hue as her outfit — featured a knee-high silhouette with rounded toes atop slightly stretchy uppers. Completing the pair were thick wedges platform soles embossed with Fendi First f-shaped heel stamp, finishing Love’s outfit with a whimsical height boost.

Courtney Love and Rita Ora attend Fendi’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 26, 2023.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi
Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations have been throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi, among numerous others.

This season also featured several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

