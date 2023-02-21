Coi Leray Laces Into Blue Leather Dress & Swirling Wedge Boots at Mowalola’s Fall 2023 LFW Show

Coi Leray brought a burst of color to the front row for Mowlola’s fall 2023 fashion show during London Fashion Week.

On Saturday, Leray arrived to the show in London, England in a full blue ensemble. Before taking in designer Mowalola Ogunlesi’s latest designs, the “Blick Blick” rapper posed in an azure leather minidress with a sweetheart neckline and sleeveless silhouette. The piece gained a sharp edge from its two wide side cutouts, laced through silver eyelets with thin laces to create a daring cutout effect — also seen in its triple upper straps, as well.

Coi Leray attends Mowalola’s fall 2023 fashion show at Ambika P3 in London, England during London Fashion Week on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Keeble/Dave Benett/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Leray completed her outfit with a set of towering wedge boots. The “Twinnem” singer’s light blue over-the-knee style included tall uppers, pointed toes and thick wedged heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set was also covered in a dark navy print of swirling rings, giving them a trippy, two-toned effect for an added pop of groovy graphics.

A closer look at Leray’s boots. CREDIT: Matt Keeble/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Leray opted to finish her look with a sculpted diamond and emerald necklace shaped like connected koi fish, as well as small earrings and a crystal-coated clutch shaped like Hello Kitty’s face. The ensemble could also be seen from her perch in the front row, where the singer viewed Mowalola’s latest designs — as well as the brand’s new collaboration with Timberland.

Coi Leray attends Mowalola’s fall 2023 fashion show at Ambika P3 in London, England during London Fashion Week on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Keeble/Dave Benett/Getty Images

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

