Coco Jones Performs in Lace Thigh-High Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Coco Jones performed a song titled “ICU” from her new ep “What I Didn’t Tell You” on yesterday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Jones channeled her inner goddess in a magical ensemble and strappy high-shine heels for her performance.

Jones took the stage in a floor-length gown in cream featuring mid-length sleeves with a u-shaped neckline and angular cutouts that sat just underneath the bodice. The ends of each sleeve were attached to gauzy sheer strips of long fabric. The gown was made of a lacy material speckled everywhere with reflective rhinestones that caught the lights.

Coco Jones performing on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Rounding out the look, the “Bel-Air” actress stacked on subdued silver hoops and rings and wore her hair parted down the middle in voluminous otherworldly waves.

Although they were hard to see, Jones opted for strappy crystalized sandal heels with thin straps to complete her look. The heel itself appeared to be skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. Neutral straps ran across the top of Jones’ feet and behind her heels for a dizzying slingback appearance.

Coco Jones performing on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Jones included. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

