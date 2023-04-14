Ciara Plays Basketball With Lola Brooke & Lady London in Furry Blue Slippers

Ciara’s got hops on the basketball court and her TikTok has the proof.

The singer played around with friends and musical artists, Lola Brooke and Lady London. The triple threat recently released the remix to Ciara’s song “Da Girls,” empowering girls around the world.

For their game, Ciara’s colorful outfit was comprised of a graphic tee, green track pants with a white column on each leg and a multicolored robe that fell to her feet. She accessorized with a super fuzzy fat in a bright pink hue.

Ciara kicked back in slippers with vibrant blue fur that was larger than life. Furry slippers have become a trendy footwear option in recent years. These slippers are designed for indoor use and are usually slip-on, making them easy to wear and remove.

The popularity of furry slippers can be attributed to several factors. They provide a cozy and comfortable option for lounging at home and their unique texture and appearance can add a playful touch to an outfit. Additionally, many people appreciate the versatility of furry slippers as they can be worn with a variety of outfits, from pajamas to casual wear.

Related Ciara Pours Money From a Birkin Bag in a Bathrobe & Barefoot for 'Da Girls' BTS Ciara Poses in Rick Owens Zip Pants & Stiletto Heels to Celebrate OAM by Ciara Dermstore Launch Ciara Dances to 'Da Girls' in Patched Varsity Jacket and Mesh Short Shorts

When it comes to making a fashion statement, Ciara is not one to hold back. The singer often wears eye-catching gowns, dresses and bodysuits with prints, textures and vivid colors by renowned brands such as Tom Ford and Alexandre Vauthier.

Ciara’s footwear collection is quite varied and includes a range of styles from high heels to sneakers and boots. She is known for wearing daring and strappy high-heeled shoes by designers such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA, and Stuart Weitzman. Additionally, she is often spotted wearing tall boots by luxury brands like Prada and Lesilla. When it comes to casual wear, Ciara is frequently seen in Converse sneakers, which offer a comfortable and stylish option. Overall, Ciara’s footwear choices reflect her bold and fashionable sense of style.

PHOTOS: Ciara’s Style Evolution Through the Years