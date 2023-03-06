Ciara Poses in Roger Vivier Boots Straight From the Runway During Paris Fashion Week

Ciara was seeing blue this week, thanks to a boost from Roger Vivier.

The musician shared a new video on Instagram from Paris on Sunday, where she posed and modeled in a monochrome outfit — as shot by her husband Russell Wilson.

Ciara’s core attire featured a stretchy black bodysuit, complete with a high rounded neckline and cutout back. Giving the base piece added flair was a full set of accessories from Roger Vivier’s couture-inspired fall 2023 collection, created by Gherardo Felloni — including the house’s new glossy black patent elbow-length gloves and padded blue satin headband.

In the place of pants or a skirt, Ciara also wore a wide blue satin belt from the same collection, complete with a wide gleaming Choc buckle and long pleated satin side skirt paneling for added drama.

When it came to footwear, Ciara’s outfit was finished with a pair of Vivier’s new satin boots — which matched her belt and headband, as also seen in a cohesive look during the brand’s fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week presentation. The “Goodies” singer’s thigh-high style, similar to Vivier’s platform boot offerings, included pointed toes topped with its signature curved buckles. The set was accented with platform soles and slightly curved 4-inch heels, giving Ciara a sleek height boost while wearing her fresh-from-the-runway attire.

Roger Vivier’s fall 2023 presentation in Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

