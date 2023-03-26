Ciara Dances to ‘Da Girls’ in Patched Varsity Jacket and Mesh Short Shorts

Ciara shared her latest dance moment this week — thanks to her latest single, “Da Girls.”

On Saturday, the founder of Lita by Ciara danced with her backup dancers in a new Instagram Reel, set to “Da Girls.” For the occasion, she wore a pair of athletic mesh short shorts with white piping. The set was paired with a white graphic T-shirt, which was layered beneath an oversized black varsity jacket accented by orange trim and layered patches for a sporty finish. Layered diamond rings and stud earrings added a dash of smooth glamour to her ensemble.

“The girls that get it, get it…” Ciara aptly captioned her video, which finds her and her four dancers performing choreographed moves to the new track.

When it came to footwear, Ciara’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she finished her outfit with a pair of low boots or sporty sneakers, fitting into her outfit’s athletic aesthetic while remaining practical for dancing. This wasn’t her only bold style moment this season, though. Earlier this month, the “Goodies” singer made headlines in a crystal mesh Dundas dress and Santoni sandals while at Vanity Fair‘s Oscar party with husband Russell Wilson.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

