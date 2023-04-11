Ciara Pours Money From a Birkin Bag in a Bathrobe & Barefoot for ‘Da Girls’ BTS

Ciara shared more behind-the-scenes content from her latest single, “Da Girls,” with a new video this week.

On Monday, the founder of Lita by Ciara danced with her backup dancers in a new Instagram Reel, set to “Da Girls.” For the occasion, she wore a white bathrobe and hair towel, smoothly layered over a sparkly bodysuit. For a dash of nonchalant glamour, the musician completed her outfit with black sunglasses and a black leather Hermès Birkin handbag — which she turned upside down over her head, showering herself with dollar bills.

When it came to footwear, Ciara opted to go barefoot. However, it’s likely other parts of “Da Girls” BTS footage found her in boots, heels or sneakers that complemented her outfits throughout the song’s original music video. However, it wasn’t her only bold style moment this season. Earlier this month, the “Goodies” singer also danced with her crew in a patch-coated orange bomber jacket and matching shoes while promoting “Da Girls,” as well.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

