Christine Quinn Pops in Printed Crop Top & Chunky White Sneakers at PrettyLittleThing x Kappa’s Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn brought sleek style to the red carpet while celebrating PrettyLittleThing and Kappa’s collaboration launch. The affordable line, which retails from $20-$78, is now live on PrettyLittleThing’s website.

Quinn posed at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles for the occasion on Tuesday night, wearing a full PrettyLittleThing x Kappa outfit. The actress’ ensemble featured the collaboration’s dark khaki green $35 crop top, printed red and yellow racer-style “Kappa x PLT” lettering. The piece was paired with its complementary $78 pants — a wide-leg cargo style in paneled cream, khaki, red and yellow hues — for a coordinating appearance, as seen in the collection’s accompanying campaign starring rapper GloRilla.

Christine Quinn attends the PrettyLittleThing X Kappa launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Quinn opted to finish her outfit with a glossy nude lip and a dark black manicure, allowing her clothing to take center stage.

Christine Quinn attends the PrettyLittleThing X Kappa launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Quinn tapped Naked Wolfe for shoes that followed her outfit’s sporty theme. The brand’s white $240 Sprinter sneakers featured smooth white leather paneled uppers with rounded toes, as well as matching monochrome lace-up cords. A set of exaggerated rounded outsoles in a thick platform shape finished the pair with an edgy base, solidifying Quinn’s outfit’s rebellious nature.

A closer look at Quinn’s sneakers. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Naked Wolfe’s Sprinter platform sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Naked Wolfe

Quinn’s footwear frequently makes a statement, coordinating with her extravagant personal style. The “How to Be a Boss B-tch” author frequently wears towering pumps, platform sandals and more on and off the red carpet from numerous luxury brands, including Christian Louboutin, Versace and Stuart Weitzman.

Since rising to fame on “Selling Sunset,” Quinn has become a fashion muse and runway show attendee for brands including Balenciaga, Christian Cowan, Area and LaQuan Smith. In 2022, she has also starred in campaigns for Marc Jacobs and MCM and launched a collaboration with ShoeDazzle — which she is now the creative director of, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover PrettyLittleThing x Kappa‘s launch party in the gallery.